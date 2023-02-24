Allen Louis Harborth, a 14-year Veteran of The United States Marine Corps and resident of McQueeney, Texas went into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, February 14th 2023 at the age of 82.
He was loved by all who knew him.
Allen was born on November 5th 1940 to Clara and Gilbert Harborth in Beeville, Texas. Allen was a loving, loyal, husband, father, grandfather, friend and devoted servant to Jesus.
Allen is proceeded in death by his father Gilbert Harborth, his mother Clara Harborth, baby sister Alice Harborth and his older sister, Gladiola Harborth.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Inna Harborth, 4 children, Gary Harborth, Rodney Harborth, Tammy Stanford, Craig Harborth and his daughter in-law Michelle Harborth; his grandchildren Daniel Stanford, Brandi Wilt and her husband Johnathan Wilt, Madelyn Harborth and Bryce Harborth; his great grandchildren: Jase Wilt, Everett Wilt, Chloe Wilt, Zane Wilt and Ivy Wilt.
The memorial service with military honors will take place on Sunday, March 5th at 10:00 am at The American Legion Post 245 located at 618 E. Kingsbury St. Seguin, Texas, 78155.
