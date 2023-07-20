Alton Lee “Al” Reynolds, age 95 of Seguin, Texas passed away July 13, 2023. He was born on October 1, 1927, in Hemet, California, the oldest child of Levi and Lena Randal Reynolds. Al was a graduate of Porterville High School in California.
He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After retirement, he and his wife, Jean, served as Red Cross volunteers in times of natural disaster. They worked in several states, Saint Croix and Guam.
Al is preceded in death by his parents, brother Melvin Reynolds, and sisters Velta Egy, Kathryn Longenfeld, and Lena Mae Hubble.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 72 years, Jean Carroll Reynolds; children, Karen Willis (Steve), Craig Reynolds (Megan), and Marsha Reynolds (Lisa); grandchildren, Jacob Willis (Andrea), Devin Zettler (Ryan), Kyle Willis (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Talan Zettler, Treyce Zettler, Carson Willis, Grayson Willis, Carter Willis, Kolin Springs, Kobe Garcia; brothers-in-law, Cecil Hubble, Reesel Carroll (Linda), Gary Carroll (Mary), Philip Carroll; sisters-in-law, Marge Reynolds and Carolyn Pester, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:15 a.m. A memorial service celebrating Al’s life will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Methodist Church with the Rev. Ray Perales officiating. A reception will follow in Hierholzer Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155, or to The Ballard House (a retreat for guests to stay free of charge for patients going through cancer treatment), 21421 Cinco Park Road, Katy, Texas 77450.
