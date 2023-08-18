Amanda Gonzales, of Seguin, Texas went to be with her savior on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. She was born on May 7, 1936, to Juan Gonzales and Eloisa Luiz Gonzales.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Juan and Eloisa Gonzales; brothers Jerry Gonzales and Genaro Gonzales; and sister Marie Gonzales Villarreal.
She is survived by her sister Felipa G. Gomez, brother John Gonzales and wife, Mary; and sister-in-law; Gloria Gonzales. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
After her graduation from Seguin High School in 1956, she began her work career on August 15, 1956, with the United States Government at the Air Training Command (ATC), Randolph AFB, Texas. She worked as a secretary and maintained flying records pertaining to the training of pilots on T-37 and T-38 aircraft. She ended her career at Randolph AFB in 1992 after 36 years.
Amanda was a very energetic person and three months after her retirement from Randolph AFB, she began her second career with the Seguin Independent School District working at Ball Elementary in Seguin, Texas as a student aid. This consisted of working on a one-on-one basis with each student on subjects that the student needed to better understand the subject matter that was being taught. She worked for ten years with the School District and retired for good on August 15, 2002 after working a total of 46 years.
Amanda retired on the same month and day in which she began and ended her journey. On August 15, 2023, Amanda heard the Lord’s voice calling, “My Dear, it is time for you to rest, come with me and I will take you home. Your work on earth is done”. Amanda began her new journey on August 15 which coincidentally is the day and month of the assumption of the Virgin Mary.
After her retirement from the school, Amanda loved getting together with her family and friends, working in her yard and shopping. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain with family and friends. It was a family tradition to get together every Christmas at her house. We will miss spending Christmas with her this year and every Christmas thereafter. We take solace in knowing that she will be heaven with her beloved parents, sister, and brothers.
Serving as Pallbearers will be: Jeff Gonzales; Bryan Tschoepe; Hector Gonzales; Richard Gonzales; Troy Gonzales; and Johnny Loftus.
A visitation will be held at Goetz Funeral Chapel in Seguin, Texas on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Goetz Funeral Chapel starting at 8:00 a.m. and a funeral procession will depart at 9:30 am to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where a funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.