Andreas “Dre” Garrett Davenport, age 27 of Fort Worth and formerly of Seguin, went to be with the Lord on January 7, 2023. Dre was born on August 21, 1995 in Austin, Texas to Monica Lynette (Legnon) and Martin Bryant Davenport. He was a 2014 graduate of Seguin High School and later earned his Associate’s Degree in Auto Mechanics from UTI.
Dre is preceded in death by his baby brother, Lyle Garrett Lytton, his grandparents, Lynda and Horace Davenport, his great-grandparents, Lorraine and Anton Richter, and his aunt, Brenda Cox.
Survivors include his parents, Monica and Marty Davenport; brother, Levi Lytton and wife Kathryn; nieces, Lily and Marlowe Lytton; grandmother who he knew as Meme, Sherrie Richter; grandfather who he knew as Bepa, Donald Legnon; numerous aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date.
Dre was known to have many passions, but his love for family and friends was at the top of his list. In return, he was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.