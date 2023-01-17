Andrew Ernest Friesenhahn, 81, entered his eternal rest with the Lord at his home on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Andrew was born in Converse, Texas on August 6, 1941 to Hugo T. Friesenhahn and Leonie Reininger Friesenhahn.
Andrew is preceded in death by his parents, his infant sister and brother, Helen Ann & William, his brother Gerald and wife Candace, his sister Marilyn, and his in-laws, Edna and Roman Kraft.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, Sons Darren (Kelsey) and Casey (Samantha), and grandchildren Kayla Anne, Abigail Denise, Addison Grace, and Andrew Gage.
He married the love of his life on April 29, 1967. During their 55 years together, they enjoyed the outdoors and gardening as well as looking after the family farm. He had a passion for hunting and fishing, and especially enjoyed sharing those experiences with others.
After high school Andrew served 4 years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Midway. He then pursued a career in construction and ultimately built custom homes. He “retired” multiple times, but finished building his last home in 2016. Andrew was very involved in his community and was always ready to help others. He was particularly proud of all the renovation work he did at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he was a devoted member for over 50 years.
Andrew’s life was defined by faith, family, and friends, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Those who looked beyond his gruff exterior quickly realized how much love he had for others — even when that love was delivered with a wisecrack or a good-natured tease.
A visitation will be held beginning at 5:30PM with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Schertz Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Marion, Texas. Interment will immediately follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery #1 in Selma.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Immaculate Conception Building Fund or to the charity of your choice.