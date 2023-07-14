Annie Lee Blumberg, 95, of Schertz passed away peacefully on July 11, 2023. She was born September 8, 1927 in Guadalupe County and lived there the majority of her life.
Annie married her sweetheart Donald Blumberg on April 6, 1946. Together they reared a family of three sons. Annie enjoyed the simple things in life and was devoted to her family. She loved to dance, play bingo, garden, cook and bake. Her potato salad was her signature dish.
She is preceded in death by Don her husband of 60 years, her son Lonnie, her parents Charles Schmoekel, and Lillie and Arno Reiley.
She is survived by her sons Rodney and wife Cora Nell, and Tracy and wife Sandra.
In accordance with her wishes, a private graveside service will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Marion under the direction of Schertz Funeral Home.