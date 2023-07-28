Antonio “Tony” Sanchez, 66, of Seguin went home to our Lord and savior on July 25th, surrounded by family.
Born in Miguel Alemán, Tamps. on January 21st 1957, Tony found his way to Seguin where he met his wife of 42 years. Together they would have 3 children whom they raised on a foundation of faith and love. Tony was a working man dedicating just over 20 years of his life at Tyson. He would later go on to do some work at Flextronics, HEB warehouse and even did his own business in yard work. Tony was an avid accordion player whose love for the instrument transcended in his playing. He loved to be surrounded by friends and family at gatherings and bring out the accordion for a little jam session. He was also quite the jokester. His magnetic charisma could draw you in and you could almost guarantee that he was going to tell you a joke or a riddle. Aside from playing the accordion, Tony loved spending time with people, going to Mexico, going to a good buffet and most especially going to the casino. Even in his last moments he would show us how to press the spin button on the slot machine. Tony was a God-fearing man whose faith gave him strength and courage to become an absolute warrior during his battle with cancer. Now, he is cancer free and he’s with our savior.
Tony was preceded in death by his sister Gloria Sanchez de Molina y Juanita Lazos de Herrera
Tony is survived by his loving wife Arcedalia Sanchez; his parents Enedelia and Aurelio Sanchez; his daughter Lorena Morales (Steve); sons Joel Sanchez and Eli Sanchez (Sara); his grandchildren Daniel Morales, Ezaiah Sanchez, Aiden Sanchez, Viviana Sanchez, Kaliah Sanchez, and Eliud Sanchez; great granddaughter Amara Morales; brothers Santiago and Aurelio; and sisters Rosa, Lupe, Consuelo, Lorena and Leonila.
The Sanchez family also wishes to express their most sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all those who were with us in these difficult times. Your visits and prayers did not go unnoticed. Special thanks to Jody and Jaimie Vasquez.
Words can’t express how grateful we are for all the love, patience, help and care that you gave our Dad, and us, during this difficult time.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on July 31, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a prayer service to start at 7 p.m.
Visitation will continue at Palmer Mortuary on August 1, 2023 starting at 8 a.m. and the chapel will dismiss at 9:30 a.m. for interment at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.