Armando Lindolfo Lerma, known to friends and family as “Mando,” passed away on Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 25 years.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1997, in Seguin TX, he grew up in Killeen TX, but currently resided in San Antonio, TX. Mando graduated from high school in 2017 with dreams of becoming a marine biologist one day. Leading up to those dreams he worked in the services industry.
If you ask anyone they would tell you that he is brilliant, calm, lovable, playful, witty, strong, trusting, and youthful person. Things he loved to do in his free time were catching Pokemon, reading books, listening to music, watching anime and football, GO COWBOYS!
He is survived by his girlfriend of 3 years Raquel Penuelaz, and his parents Lydia Waddell (mother) and Marcus Waddell (step dad), Lindolfo Lerma (father) and Kim Lerma (step mom), and by his brothers and sisters, Brianna, Helana, Mireya, Krysten, Josh, Zach, Justin, and Abel, and by his brother-in-laws Tyler, Christian, and Matt, and by nieces and nephews Pixie, Prynn, Milleya, Carter, and Rico.
Mando will also forever be remembered by numerous extended family such as aunts and uncles, Yara, Virginia, Alice, Yakira, Joe, Erik, Julian Jr, Winston, Henry Sr., and Joseph Sr., and by grandparents, Mrs. Pam, Mr. Fryer, Julian Sr., Lorna, and Grandma Mary, and by cousins, Mia, Adrianna, Christina, Kayla, Breann, Sergio, Joseph Jr., Joseph Jr., Angel, Jonas, Ezekiel, Isaac, Jay and Korey.
Mando will be joining his predeceased family, his grandparents Mimi Arambula, and Joe Tijerina, and his best friend Darrient Grant.
The viewing will be held at 4 p.m.-8 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Palmer’s Funeral Home, 1116 N. Austin St., Seguin, TX 78155.
A celebration of Mando’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at Palmer Mortuary, 1116 N. Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155, followed by the burial at San Geronimo Cemetery, 1620 E. Walnut St., Seguin, TX 78155.
Memorial donations in memory of Mando can be made to www.gofundme.com/manage/mandos-celebration-of-life .