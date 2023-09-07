Arthur Julian Pape, 86, died July 13, 2023 in Strasbourg, France.
Artie graduated from Seguin High School in 1955, then went on to earn degrees from Texas Lutheran College, University of Texas and University of California Berkeley.
In 1964, he went to Strasbourg, France to work as a research scientist at the Nuclear Institute until his retirement in 2001.
Artie is survived by his daughter, Kristin Ann (Adam) Ansorge, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, his sisters Zara Beth (Dudley) Dewhirst and Alta Zoe (Eddie) Forshage, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wenche Rorstad Pape, his parents, Alwin E. Pape, Sr. and Gertrude Bolton Pape, his half brother Robert William Pape, M.D., his brother Alwin E. (Lilia) Pape, Jr., and his son Jon Erik.