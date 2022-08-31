Margaret Katherine Yager Marion, age 94, died on August 30, 2022. Better known as Peggy, Mother, Grandmother, or Grandma Peggy, she was born on January 2, 1928, on a farm outside of Cameron, Texas, on what is remembered as an extremely cold day.
She grew up on the farm along with her four brothers during the very difficult depression years. After completing high school, she went to Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos (now Texas State University). While there, she met a GI recently returned from the war, and a few days after she graduated from college, she married Malcolm Marion in 1948. They were married for 68 years until his death in 2016.
Peggy was an active member of First Baptist Church, Seguin, the Seguin Shakespeare Club, and a longtime volunteer at the Seguin Public Library. She also actively supported her husband, Malcolm, who was the owner of Williams Drug Store.
Her survivors include her three children, Charles Marion (and wife Sue), Bruce Marion (and wife Lynne) and Beth Henry (and husband Sam); six grandchildren, Laura Marion-Faul (and husband Erick), Rebecca Wolfe (and husband Dustin), Elizabeth Raethel (and husband Harlie), Matthew Marion, Christopher Henry, and Gail Schievelbein (and husband Jeff); ten greatgrandchildren, Katie, Jack, and Maggie Faul, Graham and Brooke Wolfe, Trafford, Emberly, and Westin Raethel, Ali and Luke Schievelbein; and two brothers, H.M. Yager (and wife DeLane) and Billy Yager (and wife Dot).
The family will hold a private memorial service to remember her life. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas 78155, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice, 1346 E. Walnut St., Seguin, Texas 78155, or to the Friends of the Seguin Public Library, 313 W. Nolte St., Seguin, Texas 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.