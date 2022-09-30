Charlene Goodwin, age 79 of Seguin, passed away on September 30, 2022. Charlene was born on August 20, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Anna Katherine (Stout) and Charles Collins.
Charlene is preceded in death by her husband James “Danny” Goodwin, her father and her brother Eddie Collins.
Survivors include her companion, Robert Lindsey; sons, James Doyle Goodwin and wife Araceli, and Scott Goodwin and wife Kim; mother, Anna Collins; sister, Shirley Baker; brother, Frankie Collins and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Tyler Goodwin, John Goodwin and wife Kaitlin, Elise Garcia, Addie Goodwin, and Kasey Goodwin; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Charlene’s life will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Cool Breeze Pavilion, 7381 FM 775, Seguin, Texas, 78155 with the Rev. Paul Theiss officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date at the Post Oak Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, 8730 FM 775, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.