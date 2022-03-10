After a hard-fought 16 month battle with stage 4 lung cancer, our sweet Jo Ann Baldwin went to be with the Lord our Savior on January 15, 2022 at the age of 72.
Jo was born on August 29, 1949 in Karnes City, Texas to Max and Annie Piegza. She spent her early years in Panna Maria and then to Bisbee Arizona, where she graduated from high school. From there she ended up in Jacksonville, Florida where she met and married Paul Canode. They had one son, Steven. They relocated to Texas and later divorced with Paul moving back to Florida. She went to work for Wal-Mart where she stayed for 32 years until her retirement in 2016. While working at Wal-Mart she met and married Gary Baldwin. They were married 33 years and 6 months at the time of her death.
Jo is preceded in death by her parents, son, Steven, one sister, Susan and her husband Val, and one brother August David.
She is survived by her husband Gary; granddaughter Kaitlyn; daughter-in-law, Leslie Walden; two step-daughters, Gina (Connley) and Angie (John); step-grandchildren, Sara, Desire’, Amber, and Chad; sister, Patricia (Mike); brother Bobby (Geraldine); sister-in-law, Candy (Danny); brother-in-law, Jon (Gina); and many nieces and nephews. She was mom to many cats and dogs (all rescues) who will miss her dearly, but one in particular was her lil Buddy.
During her struggle, we were privileged to meet GRMC Hospice headed by Dr. Nolan. Special thanks to her caretakers, Cat, Linda, Jennifer, Carmen and Emanuel. The world is truly blessed to have caring people like this in it.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday March 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. No reception will follow.
As Jo and Gary are avid animal lovers, rescuers, and advocates, we ask that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Etosha Dog Rescue, 191 Jackson Circle, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the Guadalupe County Humane society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.