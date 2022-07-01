Peter M. Doggett passed away at his home in Seguin, Texas on June 20, 2022, at the age of 57. A graveside service will be held, Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:30 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. The online guestbook can be signed at www.FinchFuneralChapels.com.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials: Lightning strike sparks fire, damages 20 RVs
- Woman shot in drive-by, 2 teens arrested
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center opens new medical office building in Seguin
- Stabbing suspect tased, arrested at Cibolo elementary campus
- Superintendent gets contract extension, raise
- Area family, friends mourn death of Lockhart firefighters
- Guad County probationer gets life in Comal on child sex assaults
- Mary Bode Mattke
- Fire burns nearly 100 acres near Geronimo
- Francisco “Frank” C. Herrera, Sr.
Images
Collections
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.