Roland Blake Sebastian Blumberg

January 27, 1984 - December 3, 2021
Blake grew up in Seguin, Texas, and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Archaeology. He was endlessly curious himself and fascinating to those fortunate enough to spend five minutes, an evening, or – for us lucky few – nearly four decades in conversation with him. Blake was sui generis, his vision of our universe unreplicable, and his kindness seemingly boundless. He was an enthusiastic collector of classic model trains, esoteric books, and one-of-a-kind firearms. He loved building super mini-computers, creating and enjoying art, studying architecture, and experimenting in his kitchen. Blake took pride in his family and earned his pilot’s license like his father and maternal grandfather before him. He loved animals (his own chinchillas and cats, most of all) and was a long-serving volunteer at the Austin Animal Center.
Blake explored the wider world while navigating and reveling in the smaller, intimate, human worlds contained within it and himself. Once his attention was drawn to a subject, no stone was left unexamined or unturned. Once struck by something funny, his laughter was contagious and enduring. We will never stop wanting to hear it again.
He was gentle. A giant in his reach. Gravity personified.
Blake was taken from us too soon, and yet his life was a victory in every sense, because he was a complete success at being a complete human being in all matters that count: kind, considerate, caring of others, loving and loved, generous with himself to a fault, and without a doubt, the best person we have ever met. We will miss him terribly each and every day, on every day that is left to us.
Blake is survived by his parents, Kaaren and Hilmar Blumberg; sister, Jordan Atchley, brother-in-law, Connor Atchley, and niece, Murphy Atchley; aunts, Kathy Vollmer and Carla Blumberg; uncle, Edward Blumberg; and cousins Monica, Rob, Maren, and Amber Young. He was preceded in death by grandparents Jane and Roland Blumberg and Melvin and Evelyn Tate.
A private memorial and celebration of Blake’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Austin Animal Center (7201 Levander Loop) or the American Heart Association. Remembrances can be made at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home.
To Blake, From Your Parents,
Kaaren and Hilmar . . .
Farewell, Beloved Son,
Beloved Brother of Your Sister, Jordan
You Left Us Too Soon, in the Summer of Your Life
Before the Chill Winds of Autumn Begin to Cut
You Were the Very Best of Us . . .
A True and Faithful Companion,
Never to be Mislaid in Memory
In the Chaff of Future Events
Abide in Peace In the Gentle Twilight of That Far Country,
Until Judgment Break, Excellent and Fair . . .
When All Those Who Love You Still
Will Look Again Upon Your Untroubled Face
With Joy and Celebration.
Remembrances can be shared on the Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home obituary page.