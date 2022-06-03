Theodore Louis “Ted” Schmidt, Jr., passed away on June 2, 2022. Ted was born on October 4, 1941 in Guadalupe County to Pearl (Vollmar) and Theodore Louis Schmidt, Sr. He owned and operated Ted’s Auto and Welding. Ted proudly served his country in the National Guard.
Ted is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Erline Sanders and his son George Schuchardt.
He was a graduate of Navarro High School. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving husband, father, and papaw.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Louise Schmidt; Ted “Shorty” Schmidt and wife Athema, Allen Schmidt, Kent Schmidt and wife Glenda; grandchildren, Dylan Schmidt and wife Madison, Evan Schmidt and Rheagan Schmidt and Tara Schmidt; siblings, Dorine Bode and husband Franklin, Louise Zolan, Edward Schmidt and Doris Palmer.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dylan Schmidt, Evan Schmidt, Jesus Moreno, Russell Schwanz, Tommy Simmons and Tyler Smithey. A reception will follow at the Red Barn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Costal Conservation Association, 6919 Portwest, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77024 or the Texas Wildlife Department, 4200 Smith School Rd, Austin, TX 78744.
