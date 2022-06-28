Charlene Lorene Dieckow Snow Orrender, age 83, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 24, 2022, in La Vernia, Texas. A visitation with the family took place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia, Texas. A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel, 13767 Hwy 87, La Vernia, TX 78121. Pastor Erin Weaver will officiate service with interment immediately following at Concrete Cemetery.