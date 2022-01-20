Michael Alan Aven, DVM, age 66 of Seguin, passed away on January 17, 2022. Michael was born on January 13, 1956 in Canyon, Texas to Mary Lou (Allman) and Hilrey Leon Aven.
Mike’s love for animals inspired him to become a veterinarian, graduating from Texas A & M University in 1978. Besides his dedication to his work, he loved his family and friends, music, country dancing, and cheering on the Spurs and the Aggies. He has also been an avid gardener, farmer, beekeeper, woodworker and traveler.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, his nephew, Dorcy Aven and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Leonard Holloway.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Jamie Aven; children, Connor Aven and Samuel Aven; siblings, Lewis Aven and wife Kathy, Richard Aven and wife Johnnie, and Joycelyn Welch; sister-in-law, Sha Cowan and husband Tom; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Seguin, with the Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. A reception will follow in Hierholzer Hall.
Serving as pallbearers will be Sam Aven, Lewis Aven, Richard Aven, Garrett Welch, Colt Welch, and Kent Fischer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, TX, 78155-1593, First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or any Habitat for Humanity of choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.