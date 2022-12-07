Alejandro L. Garcia peacefully entered eternal rest on December 3rd, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born on October 10th, 1948, in Seguin, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary, 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.
