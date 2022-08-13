Jose “Coché” Lopez Nieto entered God’s care on August 9, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born on June 18, 1936, to Crescenciano and Sylveria (Lopez) Nieto in Seguin, Texas.
Jose was a hard-working provider even into his 80’s. He could be found working on his house — sometimes even on his roof. He really enjoyed dancing and had a great sense of humor as well as an amazing, witty personality. He loved to be surrounded by family — especially his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He was loved by all and is already greatly missed.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents, Crescenciano and Sylveria Nieto and his son, David J. Nieto.
He is survived by his children, Angie, Joe Jr. (Elida), Ernesto, Ricardo (Adela+), Edward (Jane), Roger (Lorena), Steve, Mary (Gilbert), Mary Ann (Jason) and Mario; 22-grandchildren, 20-great-granchildren; the mother of his children, Ermelinda J. Nieto; his brothers, Juan (Diana) Nieto, Tony (Susana) Nieto and, Daniel (Elaine) Nieto; sisters, Mary (Joe+) Placencia, Angie (Steve) Arce, Esperanza (Joe+) Tijerina, Margaret (Edward) Davila and, Janie Morales; his companion, Alice Canales as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
We’d like to give thanks and appreciation to Dr. Thomas Raetzsch, Dr. Shadi Mourad and, Dr. Ronnie Garcia for the care provided over the years.
Visitation will be held on August 18, 2022, at Palmer Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. A continued visitation will be on August 19, 2022, at Palmer Mortuary beginning at 8:30 a.m. and funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.