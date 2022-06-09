3/12/1941 - 5/21/2022
It is with deep sorrow and love that we mourn the passing of Edward (Butch) Alfred Sagebiel Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, on May 21, 2022, at the age of 81. He was truly a gentle giant, a tall, large man with an even bigger heart and a deeply caring, kind, and generous soul.
Edward was born in Seguin, Texas, on March 12, 1941, to Edward Sagebiel and Irene Linne Sagebiel and was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Seguin High School Class of ’59, Texas Lutheran University Class of ‘63, and a received a Masters of Library Science from Our Lady of the Lake University.
He began his career as a teacher at La Vernia High School and then was hired as school librarian at Kennedy High School in Edgewood ISD. Edward became the school librarian at Rogers Middle School in San Antonio ISD where for 25 years his calm gentle presence and deep love of books provided an important role model for thousands of young teens. The faculty and staff at Rogers became a second family to him.
Edward continued to foster his love of reading by serving as treasurer of The Friends of Tobin Library at Oakwell for 15 years. Edward was also a loyal and active member of Celebration Circle and served on their Council of Stewards for 30 years.
He was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his daughters, granddaughters, extended family, friends, and family dogs. He and his beloved wife, Ruth Nagel Sagebiel, were married for 54 years. Edward was a proud, loving, and supportive father to his two daughters and his two granddaughters. Family and friends describe Edward as kind, progressive on social issues, big-hearted, nonjudgmental, and compassionate. His family and friends greatly appreciated his sense of humor and sharp wit.
Edward was a man of many interests and talents. He enjoyed reading, needlepoint, antiquing, and had a passion for the arts. He loved San Antonio for its cultural richness and traditions and was an avid collector of folk art. He found beauty in the ordinary as well as the extraordinary. His trademark look included a hat and a tropical shirt or tie from his vast collection.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Nagel Sagebiel; daughters Alison Sagebiel (Sean O’Bryan) of Austin and Laurel Sagebiel of San Antonio; granddaughters Grace O’Bryan and Rose O’Bryan; brother Dennis Sagebiel of Seguin; sister Carol Sagebiel Lagomarsino (Danny) of Murphys, CA; and sister Sherry Sagebiel Hammack (Mark) of Marble Falls. He also leaves behind a large extended family of in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Edward’s life will be held on Thursday, June 30, from 1:00 - 4:00 pm, with a ceremony at 2:00 pm, at the San Antonio Garden Center, 3310 North New Braunfels Ave., San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Edward’s name to the Friends of the San Antonio Public Library, the San Antonio Food Bank, or the San Antonio Pets Alive.