James "Jim" D Todd

James “Jim” passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born March 22, 1958 in Seguin, Texas to J.D. and Patty Elizabeth (Talley) Todd. He grew up in Seguin, Texas but later moved to Sunset, Utah where he worked at Hill AFB much of his adult life.
He graduated from Seguin High School in 1976 and attended Texas Lutheran College and St Philips’s College.
Growing up in Seguin, James was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He had a great interest in all religions and enjoyed reading and discussing religions. He looked forward later in life to having the Mormon missionaries visit his house.
He also enjoyed PC gaming, reading, investments/financial matters, and shooting his guns. Much of his time spent with friends centered around one or more of these common interests.
Jim is survived by Aunt Peggy Talley, cousins: Lisa (David) Alcorn and Michelle Talley. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and uncle, Jesse Talley. He is also survived by several Utah friends and neighbors and his family and friends in Texas.
In leu of flowers please donate to: The Public Library Foundation of the Seguin Public Library at 313 W. Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155-3217; Huntsman Cancer Foundation at huntsmancancer.org or the charity of your choice.
A grave site service will be held Sunday, May 15 at 2 PM at Dugger Cemetery.