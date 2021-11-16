Joyce was born on May 7, 1940 in Seguin and succumbed to COVID-19 in Houston on September 30, 2021.
Joyce is survived by her daughters Jamie Reynolds and Jennifer Link, granddaughters Kim Negoescu and Kayla Link and brothers Winston of Houston and Leland of Granbury.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leland and Verta Govett Pickens.
Joyce graduated from Seguin High School, received a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University, a master’s degree from Corpus Christi State University and pursued additional graduate studies at UTSA, UT Austin, and Stanford. Her thirty-three year educational career included high school and junior college teaching primarily at Samuel Clemens High School where she introduced the first dual credit class for students, served as social studies department chair, as PTA president and sponsored various student activities throughout the years.
Civic endeavors included serving the City of Schertz as a member of the Board of Adjustment, the Planning and Zoning Commission and upon retirement as a member of the board of the SCUC Independent School District.
Retirement provided time for travel opportunities to locations in Europe, Caribbean, Pacific and US. Ocean cruising became her favorite method of travel. Membership and participation in the Guadalupe County Master Gardners, the Native Plant Society and in book clubs also filled her retirement years.
Memorials may be made to the Greater Randolph Area Christian Assistance Program (GRASP) and the Leukemia and Lymphoma societies.
A celebration of her life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Schertz United Methodist Church at 3460 Roy Richard Dr. The family will hold a private burial in San Geronimo Cemetery.