Enrique Rangel Sr. (Henry) was born on October 14, 1950 and passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the age of 71. Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313. Full obituary is available at goetzfuneralhome.com
