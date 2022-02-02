Burke Nicholas Hannibal, age 51 of Seguin, passed away on January 31, 2022. Burke was born on December 30, 1970 in San Antonio, Texas to Charla C. (Calmes) and Franklin D. Hannibal.
Burke enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. Burke was a certified Texas Peace Officer, fire fighter and EMT. Burke enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson with members of the Gruene motorcycle club.
Burke is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Haas and Nicholas Hannibal, his grandfather.
Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Amy Haas Hannibal; his children, Caitlyn Hannibal and Corbin Hannibal; parents, Charla and Frank Hannibal; sister, Sarah Hannibal; nieces and nephews, Tamnaya Al Qahtani, Jennah Al Qahtani, Qahtan Al Quatani, Nimr Al Qahtani, Huston Haas, Hayden Haas and Holt Haas; uncles, Alex Hannibal and wife Sandy, Tom Hannibal, and Paul Calmes and wife Gayle; mother-in-law, Barbara Haas; brother-in-law, Trevor Haas and wife, M’Liss; numerous cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Burke’s life will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Haas Hannibal Children’s Scholarship Fund, First United Bank, 200 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.