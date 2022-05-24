Edward Odie Radke, aged 73 of Seguin, passed away on May 22, 2022. Edward was born in Dayton, Texas on August 17, 1948 to Minnie Arlene (Lewis) and Odie Randolph Radke.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; his sons Robert Edward and wife Emily of Dripping Springs, Steven Scott and wife Teresa of Cedar Park; grandchildren James, fiancée Kelly, Sarah, Kelcie and Lily Radke; sister Judy and husband Bud; brother-in-law Mark Dix and wife Verna.
Ed graduated from Seguin High School in 1966. He received Math and Physics degrees from Texas State University and Mechanical Engineering degree from University of Houston. Having worked many places over the years, he especially enjoyed the time in his career when he had the business of Seguin Machining and Supply.
He really enjoyed watching his sons and their families as they pursued their education and careers and lives. He cherished the holiday family gatherings. Ed always loved fishing and hunting white tailed deer. He also enjoyed making and sharing sausage from Grandpa’s recipe. He loved going to flea markets, antiquing, and had several collections of his finds which included his arrowhead collection. Life on the farm was the best from raising his beloved cattle and most recently preparing for this year’s hay crops by having the fields fertilized and weeds killed.
Ed served in several positions including Sunday School teacher, usher and elder in the churches he attended over the years.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Cupboard, 516 N. Camp Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.