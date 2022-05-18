Lisa Lynn McKinney Sissons passed away on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 in Seguin Texas at the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, due to heart failure.
Lisa was born in Dallas Texas at the Parkland Hospital on November 5th, 1958. As a young girl, her family moved to Nixon, Texas where she graduated from Nixon High School. She lived all across Texas until settling in Seguin in 1986 and called it home.
Lisa is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy McKinney, and her father, Homer McKinney Sr.
She leaves behind her husband, David Sissons, her son, Elijah Sissons, her daughter, Kalika Perez, her grandson, Trinidad Cecil Perez, and her granddaughter, Olivia Grace Perez, along with her younger brother Homer McKinney Jr.
As her request over the years, she will not be buried, but instead cremated. The cremation will take place under the direction of Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas.
A memorial service is planned for Memorial Day weekend where, after the service, her ashes will be released over the Regency Bridge in San Saba County, the location where her and her husband would visit the most during their weekly road trips around the state during her life.