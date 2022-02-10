Marietta Owens Leyendecker aka “Gran” of Seguin, Texas was called home by our Heavenly Father at 71 years young on February 8, 2022 surrounded by her family at home. She was born in Port Lavaca, Texas on May 9, 1950 to Stephen Edward and Billie Mac Owens.
Marietta graduated from Columbus High School in 1968 before attending Southwest Texas State University (SWT). After two years she joined Ned at Texas A&M graduating as a member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 1973 with a BS in Physical Education and a member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
On August 29, 1970, Marietta married her High-School sweetheart Ned Leyendecker at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Columbus, Texas. Initially home was established in College Station, TX while finishing school where they had their first child, Lauren. After graduation they moved to Columbus, Texas where Marietta began her career as a teacher/cheerleader sponsor at Columbus Junior High School. Shortly after welcoming Nathan into the family, they moved to Seguin, Texas in 1977 where Marietta continued her career at Saegert Middle School. She coached Volleyball, Basketball and Track while teaching Physical Education. After establishing her roots in Seguin she gave birth to her third child Nicolas. She finished her career at Seguin High School as a Math teacher and Cheerleading Sponsor. Marietta retired from teaching in 2003 becoming a full-time Gran. She volunteered her time reading, tutoring and coaching a DI team.
She was a loving wife, mother and Gran. She will be greatly missed and leaves a big hole in all of our hearts. Her passion was being grandmother to her 8 grandchildren.
Thank you to her wonderful caregivers Ester, Ana, Sylvia and MaryAnn whom she loved so much.
Marietta is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ned Leonard Leyendecker of Seguin, TX; daughter Lauren Luensmann and husband Bryan of Seguin, TX; son Nathan Leyendecker and wife Vanessa of Spring Branch, TX; son Nicolas (Nick) Leyendecker and wife Angie of Seguin, TX; 8 grandchildren, Lane, Cole, Kelsey, Austin, Karis, Paige, Riley, and Kaylee; brother S. Ed Owens, Jr., DDS, MSD and wife Carol E. Owens, DDS; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Stephen Edward and Billie Mac Owens and brother, Allan (George) Owens.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a Rosary and Prayer Service at 6:30 pm at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin, TX and Friday, February 18, 2022 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus, TX.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Columbus, TX with Father Augustine N. Asante officiating.
Interment will follow in the Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus, TX.
Pallbearers are Nathan Leyendecker, Nicolas Leyendecker, Bryan Luensmann, Lane Luensmann, Cole Luensmann, James Luedecke, and Jacob Luedecke.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Guadalupe Regional Hospice, 1346 Walnut, Seguin, TX 78155 or the charity of your choice.
