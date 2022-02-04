Marjorie Gordon Pawelek, 75 of Nixon, peacefully left this world Feb. 1, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon. A rosary will be recited at 3:00 pm with a funeral service to follow with Father Ouseph Kuriakose officiating. A private burial will be held at t later date at the Union Valley Cemetery Services are entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon, TX 830 582-1521
