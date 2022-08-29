Terry Dennis Henderson passed away August 11, 2022, in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas at the age of 75. He was born in Dallas, Texas on November 12, 1946 to Pearl and Myrtle Henderson (Evans).
He married Pennie Ann Mobley, the love of his life, on March 4, 1977 and was married over 24 years until her death.
He was a true horseman with multiple World Championship titles, stock show Grand Champions at Ft, Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio and countless AQHA and PHBA grand champions and class wins.
Terry is preceded in death by his beloved wife Pennie Ann Henderson; parents; brother, Allen “Sonny” Sharp.
He is survived by his children; Corey Travis Henderson and wife Cathy, Ryan James Henderson, Traci Ann Langford and husband Greg; grandchildren, Travis Cole Henderson, Nicholas Grant Henderson, Aubrey Ann Langford; numerous other family members and a host of friends.
Celebration of life will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM at The Country Church, 1005 W. FM 78, Marion, Texas 78124. All attendees are invited to join the family for a reception and lunch in the church fellowship hall immediately after the Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Terry’s memory to The Country Church in Marion or the Remedy Ranch Rescue, 98 CR 307, Floresville, TX 78114.
The online guestbook can be signed at www.FinchFuneralChapels.com