Sylvia Peña Arce, 69, of Seguin, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, 9:30am-10:30am at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon. The funeral service will follow at 10:30am followed by burial at Nixon Latin American Cemetery. Services entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC, Nixon, Texas.
