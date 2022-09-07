Herminia Z. Lozano, age 72 of Seguin, passed away on September 5, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Herminia was born in Seguin, Texas on July 27, 1950 to Telesfora (Zamora) and Jesus Lozano.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Veronica “Vero” Valles, her parents and her sister, Flora Valles. Survivors include her loving daughters, Angelica Valles and Vanessa Valles; sisters, Ester Cole and husband Dale and Sylvia Knoblauch; brothers, Jesus Lozano and wife Pat, and Rudy Lozano; numerous other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary beginning at 12 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 1 p.m. Visitation will begin again at 4 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Church with Pastor Don Wiehe officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, followed by fellowship and a meal at Hillcrest Church.
Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Vela, Salvador Vela, Joseph Rangel, Joey Cavazos, George Bravo, Mario Morales and Gilbert Cantu.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Church, P. O. Box 267, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.