Robert (Bob) Harrison Campbell, 79, of Dallas, TX, passed away July 30, 2022. Robert was born February 20, 1943, in Dallas, TX, to Worley and Elizabeth Campbell.
He spent his childhood growing up in San Antonio and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1961. Bob went on to serve in the U.S. Navy as an electrician. He spent his working life in various sales professions before ending his career operating as a successful self-employed tool salesman. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing golf, refurbishing old cars, and was always an avid fisherman and hunter. Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Harriet Fillmore.
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy Preston Campbell; son, Russell Cain and wife Megan Cain; son, Bryan Campbell and wife Lisa Faucheaux; son, Bruce Campbell and wife Laura Campbell, and ten grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022, with services to follow at 10:00 a.m. at the Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, TX. Burial will follow at Nixon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Robert H. Campbell to The National Autism Association. www.nationalautismassociation.org.