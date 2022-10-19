Rev. H. Walter Fruehling

The Reverend H. Walter Fruehling joined the saints in heaven, praising his Lord on October 13, 2022 at the age of 100. He was born in rural Nemaha County Nebraska to the Rev. William and Rosa (nee Deubler) Fruehling on May 8, 1922.
He was the fifth of six children reared in a rural parsonage. His father presided at his baptism, confirmation, ordination, and marriage at his home church of Martin Luther Lutheran Church.
1945 became an important year. With the end of WWII, he was no longer needed in the Navy. Instead, he accepted a call to begin Bethel Lutheran Church in Windsor, Colorado. That same year, his best friend in seminary introduced him to Gladys Kuhn, a Texas girl working as a social worker in Iowa. After a 6-month romance (mainly by mail) he took a week off and married Gladys on December 5, 1945.
He served there until 1949 when he assumed the pastorate of St. John Lutheran Church in Marion, Tx. During this time, he attended Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio and received his Master’s in Social Work.
In 1954 he moved his family to Austin, TX where he put his new degree to work as a chaplain and social worker for Lutheran Welfare of Texas. He returned to full time pastoral work in 1957 when he accepted a call to the rapidly growing community of Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. He ministered at Overland Park Lutheran church for thirteen years as it grew and expanded both in numbers and outreach.
In 1970 he felt called back to social services and served the rural congregation of Emmanuel Lutheran Church near Beatrice, NE along with being director of Social Work at Martin Luther Home in Beatrice, NE.
In 1974 he became full time President/CEO of Martin Luther Home Society and spent the next 16 years making life better for people with disabilities. It became a passion of his which he shared with other family members. His father had been instrumental in starting Martin Luther Home and one of his brothers served as chaplain there. In 1984, other people acknowledged his work by bestowing on him an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Dana College in Blair, NE.
Walt and Gladys retired to Seguin, TX in the fall of 1990 where they could be close to family.
Walt is survived by Gladys, his wife of 76 years, and children Mary Grote and her husband Raymond, Michael Fruehling and wife Mary Lou, Samuel Fruehling and wife Anne Bogaev, and Rebecca Galvan and husband Susano. There are nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, as well as nephews and nieces and close friends who called him Grampa. A brother, Eldor Fruehling, also survives.
A memorial service celebrating Walter’s life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Daniel Cave officiating. Interment will follow in the Faith Lutheran Columbarium followed by a reception in the Life Enrichment Center. For those who desire the service may be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FaithLutheranChurchSeguinTx.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to Lutheran World Relief, P. O. Box 17061, Baltimore, Maryland, 21297.
