Carolyn Zimmerman entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the age of 74. She was born to Soddie and Adeline Burkett on December 7, 1947 in Seguin, Texas.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Soddie and Adeline Burkett, her brother Soddie Burkett Jr. and her sister Geraldine Burkett.
She is survived by her husband Oscar Zimmerman, her children Kari McKay, Christi Gautreaux, and Tammy Marley. She is further survived by her nine grandchildren, Jessica, Danielle, and James McKay, Rebecca and Hailey Moffett, Emily Gautreaux, Liam, Lorelei, and Tatum Marley, nephews Jeff Tausch, Steven Tausch and niece Pamela Tausch.
Carolyn was a unique and wonderful person. She will be dearly missed. Carolyn was funny, very funny. She was feisty. Her voice carried above all others. If for some reason you became separated in a crowd or a store you could always find your way back to her. Oh that voice will be missed. We in the family, as well as her friends, all have special stories that have been told many times over the years. Those memories will always be with us.
Even if you only met Carolyn once, good or bad, she made an impression. Carolyn loved deeply and fought hard. She was a Christian woman and she was never afraid to share her faith in Jesus Christ with others. Jesus was her constant companion. Carolyn loved her husband Oscar . Their companionship was unfaltering for 47 years. Rarely were they not by each others side. She loved and depended on him. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved all of them with all her heart.
Carolyn can be summed up in the following ways:
A Christian with a deep love of Christ
A Loving Wife
A Loving Mother and Grandmother
An Animal lover
Funny (always the life of the party)
Loud (oh yes, she was not shy)
Opinionated
Compassionate
Touched the hearts of others
The family would like to extend a deep heartfelt appreciation to the Doctors and Nurses from the WellMed Clinic for the care and love they showed to Carolyn; also to the Home Care nurses and aid who attended to Carolyn for 2 years. She loved them.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, Texas. Graveside Services will be held February 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas
Funeral services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, Texas, 78155 830-379-2313