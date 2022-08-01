Virginia A. Voges Strey, age 97 of Marion, passed away on July 29, 2022. Virginia was born on February 15, 1925 in Bexar County to Ida (Wieters) and Richard Voges. Virginia completed her high school degree at Alamo Heights. After briefly working at the Telephone company, she returned to work on the farm. She met her future husband, Henry, at a dance. After their marriage on Nov. 4, 1944 she became a fulltime farmer’s wife. In addition to helping on the farm, she cooked, canned, baked, and sewed everyone’s clothes. There were always cookies in her freezer for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Virginia is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Henry Strey, Jr., infant daughter, Sandra Strey, her parents and her sisters, Aileen Wussow and Glendora Carson.
Survivors include her son, Marshall Strey and wife Barbara; daughters, Sharon Schaefer and husband Ronald and Shirley Winkelman and husband Gerald; grandchildren, Scott Schaefer and wife Amber, Jason Schaefer and wife Erin, and Steven Schaefer and wife Holly, Brent Winkelman and wife Jennifer, Sarah Winkelman, Ashley Long and husband Geoffrey, and Allyson Martinez and husband Michael; great-grandchildren, Arthur Reed, Benjamin and Elliott Winkelman, Olivia and Aiden Johnson, Logan, Luke, Victoria, Elliot and Isaac Schaefer, Nathan and Edward Schaefer, Grant and Stella Long, and Mia and Cali Martinez; brother-in-law, Melvin Strey; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Redeemer United Church with Pastor Jennifer Gold officiating. Interment will follow in the Redeemer United Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Brent and Sarah Winkelman, Scott, Jason, and Steven Schaefer, Ashley Long, and Allyson Martinez.
Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer United Church in Zuehl at 7415 Gin Road; Marion, Texas 78124. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.