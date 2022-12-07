Aurelio Marez Jr. entered eternal rest on December 1st, 2022, at the age of 66. He was born on August 6th, 1956, in Seguin, Texas. Visitation will be on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Palmer Mortuary from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a service will begin at 3 p.m. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary, 1116 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas 78155; 830-379-9430.