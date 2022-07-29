Allen U. McKee was born on November 9, 1935 to William (Sr) and Mamie Shaver McKee in Guadalupe County and passed away at the age of 86 on July 27, 2022. Allen was baptized and confirmed as an adult on May 25, 1958.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Baby Boy McKee, and his sisters, Louise Johnson, Clara Govett, Elsie Gardner, Patsy McKee, and brothers, Sam McKee, and William McKee, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marilyn Mattke McKee; son Jeffrey A. McKee and wife Darlene; daughter Lynda Ploetz and husband Terry; grandchildren, Amy Zimmerman and husband Chad, Alecia McCain and husband Zac, Allison Reichert and husband Seth, and Cade Ploetz; great grandchildren, Luke Zimmerman, Case McCain, Ellie Zimmerman, and Bryce McCain; sisters-in-law, Mildred Meyer and Beverly McKee; and brother-in-law, Milton Mattke, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In his younger years, he worked in the “oil patch” and later was employed by Don’s Sheet Metal for 20+ years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and having a vegetable garden.
The family would like to express their thanks to the Staff of Guadalupe Regional Hospice.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cade Ploetz, Chad Zimmerman, Zac McCain, Larry McKee, Norman Govett, Bryan McKee, Michael Mattke, and Mark Williams with honorary pallbearers being Seth Reichert, Richard Mergele, and Leroy Micheli.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek Cemetery Fund, 3305 Church Road, Seguin TX 78155, or Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services at 1215 E. Court, Seguin TX 78155, or to a charity of your choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.