Patrick “Pat” Michael of Kingsbury, Texas, 71, beloved Father, was called to his eternal home on July 16, 2022. He entered this world on October 25, 1950 in Douglas, Arizona.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents George Vincent Michael and Stella B. McGhee Michael, Brother Dan Michael, Sister Terry Michael and daughter Patricia Lynn Michael.
Pat is survived by his wife Rhonda Michael; siblings: Mary Winkler, Yvonne Pashia, Linda Thompson and M. Kevin Michael; children: John Morse, Lelton Morse (Lelton’s wife Phyllis Morse), Brenda Ybarra, Donna Benson (Donna’s husband David Benson), Vincent Michael (Vincent’s wife Cindi Michael), Kathy Carrasco (Kathy’s husband Rick Carrasco) and Melia Walker; grandchildren: Michael, Nathan, Brittany, Wayne, Martin, Lizette, David, Leticia, Kassy, Brittany, Matt, Henry, Matthew, Jordan, Bella, Briana, Malia, Ricky, Sammy, Angel, Maengel, Malaysia. And many beautiful great grandchildren.
Pat was a consistent hard worker with an exceptional work ethic. When he was a child and his family didn’t have enough to eat, Pat would go hunting in the hills and mountains in Silver Creek near Douglas, AZ to provide a meal for his family. When Pat wasn’t wrestling and fighting in Silver Creek with his little brother/best friend Kevin, you could find him singing and drumming at eight years old from The American Legion.
Each Sunday he was on the radio for one hour. His family would listen in on the radio as they heard the announcement, “Live… The American Legion, Joe Diffie Band with Pat Michael on vocals and on the drums.” Many people said he was the Elvis of Douglas, AZ. His family was so proud of him. Pat had the most beautiful voice. The Tucson Boys Choir invited him to live in Tucson, AZ and sing with them but Pat stayed home where he could help his family.
Pat was a jokester and two of his siblings, Linda and Kevin were either on the receiving end of the pranks or they were in on the pranks with Pat. Linda, Pat and Kevin were always together. They formed a bond and friendship that all siblings should aspire to.
Pat grew up fast and began working at Walter Swagert’s ranch (Mud Springs/ Z-BOX Ranch) when he was eight years old. Over the years, between working for ranchers and playing in the Joe Diffie Band, Pat saved up enough money to buy his 12 year old little brother Kevin a new saddle. The saddle cost $175, a small fortune at that time. Pat’s desire was to support Kevin’s talent as a rough stock rider in rodeos. Pat left home at 15 years old to work in Illinois on a pipeline. The grueling work schedule was 12 hours a day and 7 days a week.
Pat spoke Spanish fluently. He was self-taught and his gift for speaking Spanish assisted him in many professions throughout his life. Some of his professions were: Singer/drummer for Mike Post Show, Iron Worker (Local 75), Field Operations Manager for the structural steel construction industry, cattle rancher and processor of the most delicious dry meats/jerky in all of Texas. “Jerky Pat”
Pat loved food and he had a passion for cooking. Pat would show love for people by cooking a feast for them. He was the kind of man that anonymously donated food and money to those in need. Pat was punctual and impatient at times. Pat enjoyed planting trees, fixing things, taking care of his beautiful ranch, watching all sports on TV (especially boxing and MMA).
Pat was rough around the edges and spoke bluntly but he had a heart of gold. His children and family were everything to him. Pat loved God and Our Savior Jesus Christ. He is loved and will be missed by us all.
Written by Heather Pinger.
A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 120 Suncrest St., San Marcos, 78666. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at San Marcos City Cemetery, 1001 Ranch Road 12, San Marcos.
Serving as pall bearers are Lelton Morse, Wayne Morse, Vincent Michael, Matt Michael, Spencer Pinegar, Willem Derby Michael Pinegar, Kevin Michael, Larry Brasher. Honorary pall bearers include John Morse, David Benson, Rick Carrasco, Rene Trevizo, Cy Remington.