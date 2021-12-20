Colonel Mike DeLeon, USAF (retired), age 96 of Seguin, passed away on December 19, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church with Reverend Andrew Lemlyn officiating. A reception will follow at the DeLeon residence. Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 9:00 a.m.
Mike was born on May 8, 1925, in Houston, Texas to Rosendo Molina and Maria Molina-DeLeon.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mary Louise Martinez and Angie Garza, and his loving wife of 71 years, Lucinda DeLeon.
Survivors include his children, Michael DeLeon and wife Kathy, Sandra Martinez, Kevin DeLeon and wife Janet, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Mike was raised in Houston and El Campo, Texas by his parents and grandparents. He attended Houston Milby High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp and was trained as navigator, bombardier and gunner and fought in the European theater in World War II. Upon returning home, he met and married Lucinda Martinez in Houston, Texas and attended Texas A&M University where he earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree. He re-enlisted in the Air Force as an officer at the start of Korean War and flew numerous missions.
Upon returning home, he joined the Strategic Air Command (SAC) as a navigator and flew numerous missions throughout the cold war as part of our country’s nuclear deterrent. He then attended the Naval War College and earned a Masters Degree in International Affairs and thereafter, flew missions in the Vietnam War. In 1977, he retired from the USAF after 33 total years of service to our country and settled in Seguin. He worked briefly in real estate, and finally settled into a long second career providing accounting and tax services for small companies and individuals. During and after his lengthy military service, he raised three children with his wife Lucinda.
Mike was an avid hunter, tennis player, sports lover, world traveler and a member of the Seguin Sunrise Lions Club and the Geronimo VFW.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any wounded veterans organization or to First Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 870, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
