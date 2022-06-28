Edwin Frank Parker, 93, of Smiley, Texas passed away at his home on June 24, 2022. Visitation was 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas. Graveside Service is 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Bundick Cemetery in Smiley. Services entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon, Texas.