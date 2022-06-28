Edwin Frank Parker, 93, of Smiley, Texas passed away at his home on June 24, 2022. Visitation was 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas. Graveside Service is 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Bundick Cemetery in Smiley. Services entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon, Texas.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials: Lightning strike sparks fire, damages 20 RVs
- Woman shot in drive-by, 2 teens arrested
- Fernando “Fern” Medrano
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center opens new medical office building in Seguin
- Superintendent gets contract extension, raise
- Area family, friends mourn death of Lockhart firefighters
- Family plants memorial tree for former science teacher
- Guad County probationer gets life in Comal on child sex assaults
- Mary Bode Mattke
- Comal County jury seated in trial on decades-old child sex assault charges
Images
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.