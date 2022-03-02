Winford “Joe” Peoples, age 90 of Seguin, passed away on February 28, 2022. Joe was born on July 29, 1931 in Girvin, Texas to Mamie (Rose) and William Bartley Peoples.
Joe grew up in McCamey, Texas. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He met Ira “Mickie” Peoples at a birthday party in Mertzon, Texas and they were married in 1952. Joe’s number one focus was always Mickie who was the love of his life. They married young and stayed in love 70 years. In 1966 Joe and Mickie and their family moved to Seguin where he will be remembered as the store manager for Goodyear. Joe was an active member of First Baptist Church in Seguin and served as a Deacon.
Joe loved being with folks whether it was a shrimp boil, over for some of the best soup in Seguin, Game Night with fellow church members, or feeding folks his amazing meringue pies. Fishing especially with the Thurber gang, woodworking, and calling for Mickie were his favorite activities.
Family and his faith in Jesus Christ were everything to him. He was happiest when surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and all of his family. His extended family was the Goodyear crew who he loved very much. All of his family learned to love Colorado because they spent many family vacations there before Joe and Mickie retired, at which time they spent years RV’ing from Colorado to Alaska. They made lifelong friends that they stayed in touch with well after health reasons made the trips to the mountains impossible.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Lurlene Gasaway, Mildred Lindsey, William B. Peoples, Gladys Heffner, Edith Wood, and Lois Patterson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Ira “Mickie” Peoples; children, Sherrie Canada and fiancé Frank Doonan, Wes Peoples and wife Karen, Candi Wendt and husband Chip; grandchildren, Max Peoples and partner Paulomi Pratap, Kate Peoples and husband Mike Marchio, Jackson Peoples and wife Geena, and Lily Wendt and fiancé Cole Serfass; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Joe’s life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Seguin with the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of First Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar, Seguin, Texas, 78155, Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the South Texas Pregnancy Care Center, P. O. Box 1962, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.