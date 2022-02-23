Colleen Supulver, age 61 of Seguin, passed away on February 20, 2022. She was born on May 8, 1960 in Niagra Falls, New York to Joan (Pinkowski) and James Monaghan.
Colleen will be fondly remembered as the President of the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) here in Seguin from November 19, 2015 to February 16, 2022. She was involved in the rescue of more than 4,000 animals. In addition, Colleen was a member of the Seguin Parrot Head Club.
Colleen is preceded in death by her husband, Edward O. Supulver and her father.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Desiree Supulver; mother, Joan Monaghan; brother, Brian Monaghan and wife Connie; step-daughter, Sheri Supulver-Johnson and husband Jay; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. with Regina Lee officiating. The memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc. (ARF), P. O. Box 2831, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.