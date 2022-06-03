Carolyn Imogene Pfluger Westerholm, age 98 of Seguin, passed away on May 16, 2022.
A memorial service celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with the Rev. David Mayer officiating. Interment will precede in the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium. A reception will follow in the Life Enrichment Center. For those who wish to livestream the service, you may do so following this link, www.facebook.com/FaithLutheranChurchSeguinTx or www.faithseguin.org .
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, the Kermit and Carolyn Pfluger Westerholm Endowment Fund, Texas Lutheran University, The Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice, or to the charity of one’s choice.
