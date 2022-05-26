Billy Charles Moore passed into the hands of Jesus at 92 years of age on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Aa visitation is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Livingway Family Church with a memorial service following. The funeral and burial service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Livingway Family Church, 10688 US Hwy. 87 W., La Vernia, Texas 78121. The online guestbook can be signed at www.FinchFuneralChapels.com