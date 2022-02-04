SMSgt George Louis McCallister USAF (Retired), age 72 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. George was born on October 19, 1949 at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas to Elizabeth (Grimm) and Hobert Preston McCallister.
George and Sharon were married for 53 loving years. Geoge was in the Air Force for 26 years, serving in Thailand, the Middle East, Europe, and many other duty stations. George loved working with his hands and making wood working projects for his family and friends. He was a car enthusiast and loved riding around on his motorcycle.
He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. His sense of humor and silly pranks brought a lot of joy and laughter to those around him. He loved being retired in the country, enjoyed hunting, and watching the wildlife. George loved his Lord and was proud to serve his Savior wherever he lived. He was always busy in the church serving the body of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth (Grimm) and Hobert Preston McCallister.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon Ruth Jackson McCallister; his children: Ronald W. McCallister and wife Kristin, Stephen R. McCallister, Russell A. McCallister, Laura Kay Bates and husband Michael; grandchildren: Emily Bates, Elizabeth Bates and Alysia Shear; brother, Bobby McCallister and wife Sandra; sister, Sandra Kirkwood and husband Steve; brothers-in-law: Donald Jackson, Harold Jackson, Wayne Jackson and wife Reba, and David Jackson; sisters-in-law; Brenda Grogan and husband Charles, and Elsie Soefje; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating George’s life will be held at a later date at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Bill Moore officiating and United States Air Force Military Honors. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the USO, Assemblies of God World Missions, or ACLJ.
USO, P. O. Box 96860, Washington D. C., 20077-7677. Assembly of God World Missions, 1445 N Boonville Ave, Springfield, MO 65802-1894. American Center for Law and Justice, P.O. Box 90555, Washington, DC 20090-0555.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.