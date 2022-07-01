Annlee Magee Drazkowski, age 75 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on June 29, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary, followed by funeral service at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.