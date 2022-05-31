John Adna Evans

Seguin, TX (78155)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.