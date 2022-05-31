John Adna Evans, Jr., age 54 of Belmont, passed away on May 29, 2022. John was born on November 19, 1967 in Del Rio, Texas to Sharon Dean Brenner and John Adna Evans, Sr.
John grew up in Seguin and was a 1986 graduate of Seguin High School. He and his family were members of the First United Methodist Church in Seguin. He owned and operated Evans Water Well Service and Drilling. John loved hunting and fishing. His happiest times were spent at the Evans Family Ranch, (designated as a Century Ranch), with family and friends.
John is preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, Charlotte (Stone) and Henry Brenner and Mary (Chessher) and Donald Evans, aunt Gay Evans Thorson and uncle Gary Evans and great-aunt Thea Chessher.
Survivors include his mother, Sharon Dean Brenner; sisters, Debbie Evans Hanse and husband Mark, and Kelly Dean Evans Armstrong and husband Nathan; nephews, Kody Kasch Hanse and Kyle Matthew Hanse; niece, Eva Dean Armstrong; uncles, Alan Evans and wife Winnie and Rick Brenner and wife Edith; uncle-in-law, John Thorson; several cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
John loved his family and friends deeply and he will be missed by all.
A memorial service celebrating John’s life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date in the Old Nixon Cemetery at Nash Creek.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.