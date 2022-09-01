Michael Boyle Haas, 73, of New Braunfels, TX, entered into the eternal on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Frank and Florence Boyle Haas, and sister Ann Young.
He is survived by his children Dawn Lynn and son-in-law Todd, Shawn Haas, Tim Haas and daughter-in-law Jenn, Anthony Haas and daughter-in-law Lisa, Matthew Haas, and Amanda Dearman and son-in-law Travis; his grandchildren, Zoey and Max Lynn, Lily and Kai Haas, Emma and Chloe Haas, and Jacob, Hayden and Payten Dearman, his niece, Sandi Dworaczyk and nephew, Travis Carleton; and special others whose paths crossed and improved his time on this Earth including Debra Jo Richardson and Delva and Marc Carleton. He was given the privilege of having many aunts, uncles, and cousins whose impact helped to shape the man he was.
Michael was born on Oct. 4, 1948 in Austin, TX. He graduated from Seguin High School in 1966 and attended San Antonio College before enlisting into the United States Navy where he served for 23 years. He retired in 1992 after a career which included time served with the VF114 fighter squadron aboard the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War. Throughout his tenure in the Navy, Mike received multiple commendations while being deployed or stationed from the Philippines to the tip of the Aleutian Islands.
Over his life, he enjoyed nothing more than the accomplishments and celebrations of those he loved. Peepaw, as he was known to his grandchildren, had a wicked sense of humor and loved to share it with others.
He had a passion for opera music and could often be heard singing samples from the 4 Tenors, but turn on some oldies and he would transport you into a fantastical world of his youth where he would share stories of his life and had a memory for every song that played. He was quite rightly proud that he once won a radio contest where he correctly identified 99 out of 100 songs played back to back; just one of the small, but memorable stories that seasoned his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to : Fisher House Foundation, Inc . PO Box 791598 Baltimore, MD 21279 or online connect.fisherhouse.org
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.