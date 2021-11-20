Joe Schumann passed peacefully into rest and rejoined his dearly departed wife on November 15, 2021, at the age of 89. Family and friends were at his side.
Joe was preceded in death by Elaine his wife of 49 years, his parents Alfred and Sophie Schumann, brothers Alfred, Valentine, David, and Benny, sister Margaret Fey, brother-in-law Kyran Fey, and sister-in-law Mae Nell Schumann.
He is survived by his sons JoeLane and Jarrett, daughter Johnna Zigmond, grandson Kyle Zigmond and Kitty Schmeisser, sister Carolyn Addington, sisters-in-law Florence and Carol, and his dear friends James Nightingale and Darlene Wiatrek.
The family would like to thank Cindi Kinkade and the GRMC Hospice program.
Joe was a caring Husband, Father, Opie, and everyone’s “Uncle Joe.” He was born in Blackhill Community in 1931, graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1949, and served in the United States Air Force from 1951 until 1955.
Joe met the love of his life Elaine Vader on October 22, 1955, at Schumannsville Dance Hall. They were married on June 8, 1958.
Joe was never a stranger to hard work and long hours. He was a driver for Mission Petroleum and owned several small businesses in San Antonio and Seguin. He was best known for his construction business installing rural waterlines in the Seguin area.
Visitation will be at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin (830) 379-2313, on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, November 24th, at 2:00 p.m. at Cross Church in Seguin, 814 N. Bauer Street. Reverend Jim Price will be officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial gifts can be made to Cross Church.