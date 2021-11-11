Enrique (Henry) Luna gained his wings on November 7, 2021, at the age of 65 years old. Henry was born on February 15, 1956, to Guadalupe M. Luna and Maria Bencomo Luna.
Henry is preceded in death by his brother, Guadalupe Luna, Jr.
Henry is survived by his wife of 39 wonderful years, Christine Luna; sons, Henry Luna, Jr. (Sandra), Jason Gil (Alyssa), Deric Luna; daughters, Lisa Hargrove (Mike), Beatrice Sandoval (Manuel) and Iris Mia Luna as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; parents, Guadalupe Luna and mother, Maria B. Luna; brother, David Luna, sisters, Lucy Gallegos (David), Gloria Gallegos (Robert) and Angie Torres (Frank); sister-in-law, Elaine Mandujano (Michael) and Tino Pacheco, Jr. (Lisa); father-in-law, Celestino (Mr. T) Pacheco and mother-in-law, Herminia Pacheco (Mrs. T).
Anyone who had an opportunity to meet Henry knew he had a heart of gold. Henry always had a smile on his face. He fought cancer for over 5 years, and he never gave up on his faith. He was a true man of God. Henry enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping but especially spending time with his family. Henry was an absolute gem. Anyone that asked Henry, how are you doing, his response would be, I am doing great. He will be truly missed. We thank God for having him in our lives. We are so sure that his big brother, Lupe and his compadre, Ricky (Preto) Garcia were there, waiting to greet him home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Garcia, John Joe Esquivel, Jr. (JJ), Gilbert Rodriguez, Ryan Mandujano, Diego Pacheco, Aaron Luna, Guadalupe Luna, III and Oscar John Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Palmer Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
The Family would like to invite everyone to a reception celebrating Enrique’s life at Nolte Island (2220 FM 466, Seguin, Texas 78155) following the conclusion of the burial.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.